Tari Eason's Growth Is A Key Factor For The Rockets
The Houston Rockets will depend on several players to reach their goals next season. New acquisitions like Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith will play significant roles, and returning players like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun will also shoulder considerable responsibility for the team's success. However, defensive wing Tari Eason has shown flashes of being more than just a defensive stalwart. His production and development could be a major X-factor for Houston next season.
Eason's current top skill for the Rockets is his pesky defense, particularly in the passing lanes. He and Thompson are adept at creating fast-break opportunities directly after a turnover. They both have the speed and athleticism to outrun the defense and finish hard at the rim.
While Eason's off-ball defense may be the best on the team, he may need to take a step forward with his on-ball defense.
He tends to commit untimely fouls due to his aggressive defensive play. Fouls are a sign of aggression, which is a good thing for a player like Eason. However, the timing of some fouls can be in critical moments that make things difficult by giving teams free points at the charity stripe.
This isn't a huge concern for Eason; he's already become a strong defender and one of the team's most impactful defensive players. Further improvement on the defensive end will have Eason join his teammate on an All-Defensive team.
The main area Eason could make a significant leap in is offensively.
He and Jabari Smith Jr. are strong role players who will be expected to contribute to the offense. Smith Jr. is more of a shooter for the Rockets, while Eason has more of a versatile offensive game.
Eason has shown an ability to handle the ball, knock down timely shots, and slash to the basket for shots at the rim. He can take the next leap by becoming a more consistent offensive force for the reserve squad. Having Reed Sheppard take control of some ball-handling and creating duties for the bench could help Eason score at a higher rate for the offense.
If Eason can take another step next season and stay healthy, he could be a key factor that helps Houston reach the next level.