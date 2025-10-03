Tari Eason Shouldn't Be For Sale For The Rockets
The Houston Rockets are seeking solutions to help the team get by with playmaking while their leader and top guard, Fred VanVleet, recovers from a major injury that occurred before the season. Many reports have said the Rockets can't do anything to add a player to their roster without luxury tax implications. The only way to bring in a new player is to trade one of the current trade-eligible players.
Tari Eason is a name that has been thrown around, as he is usually the least discussed of the young core. However, Eason is an integral part of the Rockets' new identity, and removing him from the team would subtract more than bringing in a temporary solution at guard.
The Rockets have reasons other than Eason to not include the dynamic wing in a trade.
Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Reed Sheppard are expected to take a much bigger role into the season. Sengun is the team's best natural playmaker, and head coach Ime Udoka could benefit from getting him more involved in initiating offense. Kevin Durant is also a capable passer.
Sheppard was drafted to eventually become a VanVleet replacement, and Houston is still high on his upside. Thompson has the most upside on the team, and reports claim he has spent the offseason preparing for an increased role on the ball.
With these options assisting the playmaking, the Rockets don't necessarily need a single point guard playmaker to initiate offense. The impact of a true point guard is somewhat overblown unless a team has reckless players who turn over the ball at a high rate. The league's best guards are the only players capable of averaging eight or more assists, and the Rockets wouldn't be able to acquire a player of that caliber without trading significant value.
If the entire team can continue to keep turnovers low without VanVleet, they should have enough organization to manage until he returns.
Even if Houston finds it can't lower turnovers without VanVleet, its defense will take a major hit if Eason is the player who is included in a trade.
Eason is the most active player on the offensive glass and on defense. He harasses ball handlers and patrols passing lanes for easy buckets in transition after steals. He earns extra possessions for the Rockets that have been vital as the offense has struggled somewhat in recent years.
Just because the offense should be improved this season doesn't mean the team will pivot from its emphasis on defense and rebounding. There isn't another player on the team who embodies both like Eason does.
Trading Eason away for a temporary solution at guard would be a short-sighted move by the Rockets front office. After seeing a multi-year rebuild culminate in a team that may have a chance at a championship, Houston's front office seems anything but short-sighted.