Tari Eason Still Vital for Houston Rockets Moving Forward
The Rockets have had one of the top offseasons in the NBA.
They’ve managed to add a star player on the trade market, sending out relatively little in Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and a pick to grab Kevin Durant. They re-signed valuable contributors in starting guard Fred VanVleet and big man Steven Adams — both of which were crucial in last year’s postseason. Additionally, they were one of the top free agent destinations, inking Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and more.
To cap things, they still own one of the top young cores in the league, largely led by Amen Thompson, but with talented proven and unproven prospects littering the roster too.
One of those more proven players is forward Tari Eason, who we certainly shouldn’t forget about as the Rockets begin their new contending era.
Taken at No. 17 in the 2022 NBA Draft, Eason’s never necessarily been the shiniest Rocket, even being somewhat overshadowed by No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. in his own draft, as well as the team’s myriad of top picks. But pound-for-pound, he’s been one of the teams best selections in the last handful of years.
A 6-foot-8 forward, he’s long prided himself on a two-way game, and has been able to parlay that into real success within the Rockets’ rotation. He played all 82 games as a rookie, saw just 22 due to injury as a sophomore, and split the difference in a big Year 3.
Through 57 games last year he averaged 12.0 points on 49% shooting — effectively leading the team’s true bench players in scoring — adding 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
In tandem with Thomson, Eason created the “Terror Twins” duo, wreaking havoc on opposing teams with lane-jumping, swiping and shot-blocking — turning defense to offense with stifling consistency.
As it stands now, the team’s starters are likely VanVleet, Thompson, Durant, Smith and one-time All-Star Alperen Sengun. Though it’s not out of the question the team would want to take a more versatile, defensive-minded approach in swapping Smith and Eason.
Even if Eason doesn’t get a starting nod, he’ll likely remain the team’s most critical bench piece, able to hound opposing scorers and get his on offense. Every contending team needs a player like Eason, as shown by OKC having multiple on their way to last season's championship.
While Eason may not be the shiny exterior of the flashy rocket, he's the fuel that could propel the team to again be one of the best in the league.