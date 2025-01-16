The 2025 Rockets Are a Different Team
The Houston Rockets have looked like a different team since 2025 began. They've averaged over 121 points per game since the new year, excluding an outlier stinker against the Boston Celtics. Many factors have contributed to the improvements Houston continues to show nightly. The emergence of a consistent Jalen Green is a large reason for the sudden boost, but he's not the only reason why the Rockets have been nearly unrecognizable since the calendar turned over to a new year.
Green's contributions can't be understated with this high-performing iteration of this season's Rockets. He has turned a corner, putting up high-volume scoring with high efficiency. His past two outings were some of his best as a professional in creating and converting quality looks. He's also averaged 31 points in his last five games.
Green scored 42 points on just 18 shots against the Memphis Grizzlies, followed by a 34-point performance against the Denver Nuggets. His increased free-throw frequency and hot shooting increased his efficiency significantly. He shot 19 free throws in his last two games, and his three-point percentage for the season is now over 35 percent. His free throw attempts have increased due to his ability to get to the paint at will. His three-point shots are more efficient because he's paying off passes from his teammates to give them assists.
Efficient three-point shooting is another factor that has changed for the Rockets in the new year. Players are starting to knock down their catch-and-shoot opportunities from deep, and those assists are reflected in the stat sheet.
There likely isn't a player on the team who creates as many catch-and-shoot opportunities as Alperen Sengun. Sengun finished with eight total assists against the Nuggets, four of which resulted in deep shots from Jalen Green. Fred VanVleet also had eight assists against Denver. The offense functions better when initiated by Sengun and VanVleet. Both players create opportunities for their teammates, and they also take care of the ball at a high level.
Houston's bench scoring adds another layer to this new, high-octane version of the Rockets. The main difference is who the contributions are coming from.
Cam Whitmore started getting opportunities before the end of 2024, but he's taken his role to new heights at the start of the year. Much was made of his on-the-court reactions and postgame interviews, but now those topics feel resolved. Whitmore is a consistent bench scorer who corrected his deep shot to be just as deadly as it was his rookie season. Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday have also contributed offense on occasion. Both players have some skill in creating an efficient shot for themselves, whether from the perimeter for Holiday or drives to the paint by Tate.
Houston's offense has the team looking formidable to start the year. Its stars are playing well, reserve players are starring in their roles, and the stars seem to be aligned for Houston to continue their run throughout the rest of January and potentially beyond.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.