The Downstream Effects of the Rockets-Suns Kevin Durant Trade
Just over 70 days ago, the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets was finalized. The historic seven-team trade involved those two franchises, along with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Durant has been a member of the Rockets for over two months at this point, and fans are eager to see him take the court for a team ready to take the leap into title contention. If all goes well for Houston, it could give the Oklahoma City Thunder a run for their money down the line.
Much of the attention this summer has gone to the Rockets, but what about their trade partner, the Suns? Phoenix arguably had an equally big offseason, just in a different way. While many don't expect them to be a playoff team in a crowded Western Conference, Phoenix did what right for the future.
And that's important to the Rockets. They have an interest in how Phoenix looks for the forseeable future. Houston still owns future draft capital via Phoenix, so this trade has additional wrinkles that will impact the Rockets beyond just bringing in Kevin Durant.
Following a string of additional moves, including buying out Bradley Beal, the Suns have a roster full of young assets, along with Devin Booker at the helm. Of its 14 players on standard contracts, six are 24 years old or younger. Khaman Maluach is the most enticing talent outside of Booker, but Jalen Green will have a lot to prove after raising questions regarding his scoring consistency and efficiency with Houston.
The Rockets are looking like major beneficiaries of the Durant trade, but the deal also ignited a major offseason for Phoenix. It wasn't a summer that necessarily saw the Suns get better, but that might be better for the long term. And if that happens, that future draft capital that the Rockets own could be less attractive.