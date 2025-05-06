The Green Problem: What’s the Rockets’ Move for the Young Guard?
The Houston Rockets made their first postseason in five seasons, largely through the efforts of their young players. Jalen Green made strides during the regular season, leading the team in scoring and playing a more all-around style of basketball. However, Green's progress in the regular season didn't transfer to the postseason, and the Rockets lost a close series without getting much production from him.
Houston has high hopes for next season as the team looks for another gear to reach the level of true championship contenders. The Rockets need a No. 1 scoring option capable of leading the offense during the playoffs, but it's not certain how Houston evaluates Green's entire body of work, including the postseason.
Green proved he could lead the offense during the regular season, but the moment seemed too large for him as he struggled to create for himself through the Golden State Warriors' suffocating guard defense.
The problem is, most teams understand that they'll lose if their No. 1 scoring option is taken out of the game. Most of the league's top players understand how to affect the game when their shooting isn't as effective as usual. Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all have different elements to their game that help them when their shots don't fall. They are some of the most dangerous postseason performers because they consistently provide those extra elements even when their shots fall.
Green isn't as one-dimensional as when he first entered the league, but he doesn't have consistent weapons to lean on like some of the league's top scoring options.
Even in the playoffs, he played solid individual defense and passed to the open man out of blitzes and double teams. However, he struggled to find open spots with or without the ball, and his teammates played many offensive possessions without his contribution.
Green wasn't aggressive, confident, or effective, which aren't common traits for a championship-caliber team's best scorer.
There's a possibility the Rockets allow Green one more opportunity to prove whether he can become at least a more confident and consistent scorer next season. He spent the first season of Head Coach Ime Udoka's tenure trying to unlearn the bad habits he picked up from his first few seasons as a microwave scorer on the league's worst team. This season, he began building new, good habits defensively and with his shot diet. The postseason is such a different challenge from the regular season, and he seemed to not be ready for the shift.
However, youth isn't an excuse, as teammates Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. had their moments throughout the playoffs. That's why if the Rockets give Green another chance, it will be his final opportunity as a Houston Rocket. The front office has been high on the scorer since he was drafted, so they'll likely take that path.
Green must prove he can be an efficient, high-volume scorer for the team next season. His next step comes when he can consistently score 24 or more points efficiently, and when his inefficient games are 15-18 points instead of single digits. Those aren't necessarily the numbers of a true No. 1 option, but it would serve the Rockets purposes as they have a team of complementary young players.
If Green can't prove he has taken another leap offensively, the Rockets will consider trading for players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and other proven scorers. The Rockets are trying to take another leap as a team, and whether Green is a part of their future or not, he must take the lessons from this postseason and improve to become one of the league's top scorers.