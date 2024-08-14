The Houston Rockets' Case To Win The Emirates NBA Cup Next Season
The second edition of the In-Season Tournament -- now branded the Emirates NBA Cup -- will be taking place during the 2024-25 NBA season.
The NBA Cup is quite a refreshing tournament that makes the beginning of the season that much more interesting. Fans don't have to wait until the end of the season for games will real stakes to be played, as they tournament gives teams a reason to try hard and compete for a trophy early in the NBA's calendar year.
Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers took home the trophy, setting the standard and raising a banner for the victory. The Houston Rockets, along with the other 28 teams, will try to follow the Lakers' lead and win the tournament next season.
On Tuesday, schedules were released for the NBA Cup around the league. The Rockets are in West Group A, joined by the Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Timberwolves seem to be the biggest threat in the group as they're fresh off of a Western Conference Finals appearance. The Clippers are a tossup after losing Paul George in free agency, and the Kings still need to establish themselves with DeMar DeRozan joining De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento. The Trail Blazers are the only team the Rockets seem to be a safe bet over.
Now, eight teams, including six group winners, make the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup. With three groups in each conference, one team in each conference earns a bid for being the conference's wild card based on record and point differential.
The Rockets begin play on Nov. 15, taking on the Clippers in Houston. A week later, they host the Trail Blazers before taking on the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Nov. 26, a quick turnaround from their second NBA Cup game. They finish group play on Dec. 3 in Sacramento.
Both Minnesota and Sacramento will be tough NBA Cup environments for the Rockets, though there is a solid chance they will take both home games against the Clippers and Trail Blazers. Splitting the road games and sweeping the home games would leave Houston in a strong position in Group A.
Is there a chance the Rockets can make the knockout rounds and head to Las Vegas next season?
One edge Houston owns in the group is the stereotypical up-and-coming playoff-hopeful team. The Rockets want to be in the playoffs, meaning they can't let off the gas at all during the regular season, which was proven by their 41-41 record and No. 11 finish in the Western Conference a season ago.
Adding Reed Sheppard, Houston is relying on the development of their young squad to help their veteran talents lift them into the playoffs. Proving to be capable of winning the NBA Cup, or at least securing a group victory,
With Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun both being eligible for rookie contract extensions, the two should start the season with a fire lit under them, which should give the team an overall kick -- especially if the Green that showed up late last season returns to begin the new year.
