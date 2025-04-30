The Houston Rockets Will Need to Continue to Lean on their Rebounding
The Houston Rockets come into Game 5 of their first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors on the brink of elimination. The Rockets had their chances in Game 4, as they had a chance to take the lead with under five seconds left, but Alperen Sengun's final shot bounced off the rim, and the Rockets went on to lose 109-106.
The Rockets have struggled in a few areas throughout the playoffs. They have missed 35 free throws through the first four games, and their 12 missed free throws in Game 4 were the main reason for the loss. The Rockets have also struggled from the field as they rank 14th out of 16 in field goal percentage.
Despite the offensive struggles, there has been one area the Rockets have excelled in during the playoffs. The Rockets, like they have all season, have excelled on the boards, especially when it comes to offensive rebounding.
During the regular season, the Rockets had their best rebounding season in the last 50 years. The Rockets were first in offensive rebounding and total rebounding during the season. In the playoffs, the Rockets rank first in both categories as well. Steven Adams was the best per-36-minute offensive rebounder in the regular season and has continued in the playoffs.
The Rockets' best offense has been missed shots, as they have continued to crash the boards in the series' first four games. The double-big lineup has been the Rockets' best lineup against the Warriors, as it not only helps the Rockets dominate on the boards but also forces the Warriors to either go with their own double-big lineup or have a smaller defender on Sengun.
The Rockets have not been a great 3-point shooting team all season, so they realize their only path to victory in this series is not only winning but dominating the rebounding battle. Coming back from a 3-1 deficit isn't impossible, as it has happened over the years. The Rockets most recently came back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2015 playoffs against the LA Clippers.
History suggests it isn't likely the Rockets win three straight playoff games, especially against an experienced Warriors team, but as we have seen, it can happen, and for the Rockets, it has to start Wednesday night at the Toyota Center.