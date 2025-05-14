The Rockets Are Learning the Importance of Depth This Postseason
The Houston Rockets didn't get to participate in the NBA Playoffs for long. They battled to a tough 7-game series against the Golden State Warrios before eventually falling short in Game 7. The Rockets have been home to watch the rest of the postseason, and what they've seen could impact how they address team-building moving forward. Specifically, an emphasis on the team's depth pieces.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are out of the postseason after a difficult 5-game series against the Indiana Pacers. Indiana didn't have much top-heavy power throughout the regular season, as it didn't have a single player in the top 30 for scoring.
The Pacers relied on their depth and energy to outrun and outgun Cleveland. Most of Indiana's victories came from outworking the Cavaliers and deadly deep shooting.
This is a large contrast from Cleveland, which relied on Donovan Mitchell's efforts to stay in the series. Mitchell began the series on fire, averaging over 40 points in the series' first three games. However, the Cavaliers also depended on production from Darius Garland, who was struggling through a toe injury this postseason.
Cleveland had one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, and it was one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers' top-end talent can match up with any team, as Garland, Mitchell, and Evan Mobley make for a dangerous trio, along with the contributions of solid bench players.
However, Cleveland's depth pieces did not elevate their games to the level that Indiana's depth pieces did. The Pacers leveled up their play from the regular season as a team, leading to their best stretch of basketball this season. Their depth helped make up for the team's lack of top-end talent.
The Minnesota Timberwolves' series against the Golden State Warriors may seem like proof of the contrary, but looking beyond Stephen Curry's absence and the performance of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, depth is also making a difference in that series.
Without Curry, Minnesota has the clear advantage over the Warriors, as Edwards and Randle have taken advantage of Golden State's lack of energy. However, the Warriors reached this point with the performance of their elite starting five, including Curry and new addition Jimmy Butler. They also have a few impact bench players who helped spell the starters near the end of the regular season.
Minnesota has struggled at times because of the elevated play of Golden State's depth. In contrast, depth pieces like Donte DiVincenzo haven't upgraded their play against the Warriors. The Timberwolves will likely win the series on the power of their top players, but their depth pieces must contribute at some point if they want a chance to make it through a difficult Western Conference Finals series, regardless of who they face.
Houston is taking notes on how these postseason teams are creating success. Having great top talent is a bonus, but having a full roster of players who can elevate in the postseason is the true path to success.