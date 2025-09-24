The Rockets Are Ready For Amen Thompson's Star Leap
The news of Fred VanVleet's injury was a devastating shock to the Houston Rockets, losing their lead ball handler and main distributor. The Rockets still have plenty of scoring talent on their team with Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, but they need a perimeter player who can successfully run the pick-and-roll with their big men and create for others.
All hope is not lost, but the team's hopes rest squarely on the shoulders of Amen Thompson. Thompson may be the best option as a perimeter creator if he can elevate his offensive game even further.
The conversation since VanVleet's injury has launched Reed Sheppard into the spotlight as well. However, there is a small chance he will be part of the starting lineup at any point next season outside of injuries. The starters still need someone to organize the offense and keep things flowing.
Thompson likely elevates to the lead guard on the court, responsible for being the floor general and initiating sets for the offense. Fortunately for Thompson, there are several tools and rules already in place that should make it easier for him to keep the offense organized.
The pick-and-roll with Sengun has been one of the most efficient plays for the team since they've become competitive. Even Jalen Green was able to find success running that play, despite not being known as a high-quality distributor.
Thompson's straight line speed and game sense should serve him well while running that play, hitting pocket passes to Sengun for easy finishes at the rim or beating everyone to the rim himself.
The reason that play is so important to Houston's offense is because it unlocks a lot of options for Sengun in the middle of the court. If he can't get all the way to the rim and finish, he's getting the ball in the middle of the court with a likely one-on-one situation. If the pair of defenders guarding the PnR double Sengun, he is smart enough to pass to the next open man, shifting the defense around the court.
Then players like Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason can get open shots around the perimeter. They can also find some space to cut to the paint from the baseline.
There is a pathway for the offense to be successful, but Thompson is the key to unlocking the most efficient version of Houston's offense. He must be a legitimate threat on the perimeter, whether he's unstoppable getting to the rim, or if he finds another weapon in the mid-range or further to threaten opposing teams.
The Rockets can't contend unless they have a play creator on the perimeter who can score for himself when needed. Thompson can become that for the Rockets, but there are no guarantees until he can show it consistently throughout the season.