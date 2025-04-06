The Rockets Continue to Dominate Their Opponents on the Boards
On Friday night, the Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-111 in one of their most impressive performances of the season. The Rockets controlled the game from the start as they dominated on both sides of the court.
The Rockets shot 44.8 percent from 3-point range after shooting 42.2 percent from downtown in their win over the Utah Jazz. That was the first time since the end of January that the Rockets have shot over 40 percent in back-to-back games. The Rockets are 18-2 in games where they shoot better than 40 percent, and it is a key to their continued success as they head to the playoffs.
The Rockets, however, didn't reach 51 wins this season because they are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league. They got to where they are because they have a top-three defense and also because they are the league's best rebounding team.
The Rockets on the season pull down 58.8 rebounds a game, which is more than two rebounds more than the next closest team. The Rockets are on pace to have their best offensive rebounding season in the last 34 seasons.
The Rockets have been even better in the last month on the boards. The Rockets have outrebounded its opponent in 15 straight games. That is the longest streak by any team since a 16-game streak by Utah in 2015. On the season, the Rockets have outrebounded opponents by a total of 514 this season.
Only two teams have finished a season with a 500-plus differential or better: Memphis in 2021-22 and Oklahoma City in the 2015-16 season. To no one's surprise, Steven Adams was on both teams when they set these marks. The Rockets are relentless on the boards and know that is how they will win not only regular-season games but also games in the playoffs.
As mentioned earlier, Adams has been part of multiple teams that ranked at the top regarding rebounding. Adams isn't the only reason for the Rockets' dominance on the boards, as Alperen Sengun is averaging a career-high on the boards this season.
The Rockets are back in action on Sunday as they looked to clinch homecourt advantage in the first round when they take on the Golden State Warriors.