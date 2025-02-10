The Rockets’ First Win in Over a Week Comes at a Cost
After more than a week since their last victory, the Houston Rockets added another win to their record by pulling away from the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. It was an ugly game defined by some inefficient shooting across the board. However, the Rockets found a way to pull out the victory despite losing star big man Alperen Sengun to injury in the game's opening minutes.
Realistically, Sengun's departure is the biggest takeaway from the game. The Rockets once again looked incapable of creating consistent offense without one of their top table-setters. Sengun's setback, along with Fred VanVleet continuing to be week-to-week, is a frightening prospect for a team struggling to create easy looks.
Fortunately for Houston, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and several reserves scored just enough to hold on for a victory against a low-performing Raptors team.
Several of the same issues Houston had during its six-game losing streak were on display once again during its victory against Toronto. Difficult shots, live-ball turnovers, and poor deep shooting had the Rockets locked in a close game with the Raptors through the first three quarters. Toronto battled with the Rockets despite a dismal shooting performance from three-point land. The Raptors hit 19 percent of their threes, making just eight of their 42 attempts.
The Rockets didn't do much better from deep range, making just 10 of 38 three-point attempts.
As the team has all season, Houston proved again that it can win ugly games when required. However, the Rockets need to spruce up their offense if they want to pose any threat to Western Conference competition. Houston desperately needs Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. to return soon to raise the team's offensive performance. Losing Sengun is another setback for a team that has no room for error in the standings.
Sengun has a few days of rest before the Rockets host the Phoenix Suns. There's no report on his availability, but there's a chance Sengun could miss Houston's next game. If Sengun misses an extended period, the Rockets could be in a difficult situation by the end of their upcoming stretch.
Houston plays three winning teams in a row, following with the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves after its game against the Suns. Those teams will likely have their best players available and can all have proficient offensive performances.
The Rockets could quickly fall behind on the scoreboard if they can't keep up with their opponents' scoring output. Losing games at this stage could also cause them to quickly fall behind in the standings as well.
Houston is just a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed after its losing streak caused its fall from the No. 2 seed. The Rockets are just 3.5 games from falling into play-in seeding. A play-in appearance may be a success for a team without any postseason play in four years, but it would be a major disappointment for a team that was one of the best in the West for much of the season.
The All-Star Break is a chance for the Rockets to rest and get their health back. They'll need the whole squad healthy to prevent a major letdown in the final stages of the season.
