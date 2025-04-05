The Rockets’ Formula for Success Is Clear
The Houston Rockets had one of their best games this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning a big game against the Western Conference's top-seeded team. The Rockets survived a 33-point game from Jalen Williams and six 3-pointers from Chet Holmgren. Houston took away a few lessons from this game that could translate well into the postseason when the team faces other top teams in the league.
The Rockets have been one of the top defensive teams all season. They proved that their defense is a legitimate weapon.
Houston has several defensive playmakers who create havoc with their defense. Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. create blocks and steals at a high rate. Eason is especially disruptive on the defensive end, causing lots of deflections. Smith Jr. picked up 17 rebounds to lead the team, playing crucial big-man minutes from the bench when the double big lineup of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams came out of the game.
The Rockets even played without defensive specialist Dillon Brooks, who is coach Ime Udoka's usual choice to guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Rebounding played a major role in Houston's victory as the Rockets outrebounded the Thunder by 15 boards. Houston always knew that one of its main advantages against playoff teams would be its ability to attack the glass. The presence of Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams and Thompson in the starting lineup helped set the tone on the boards.
One of the main takeaways for the Rockets was their offensive production and chemistry.
Houston's top three players each made big plays offensively. Jalen Green led the team with 34 points, hitting many tough shots in the mid-range and the paint. Sengun had a physical advantage over every defender the Thunder threw at him, and he had the skill advantage against Isaiah Hartenstein. Thompson was the team's third-highest scorer with 16 points, but he also contributed six assists and two blocks.
Thompson, Green, and Sengun's chemistry is one of the encouraging takeaways from their win over the Thunder. Each player combined for successful plays throughout the game. When one of these players is producing at a high level, it creates space and opportunity for the other players. When all three are playing well, Houston is a tough team to beat. They also create opportunities for other players on the team offensively.
The Rockets have several factors that led to their quality season as one of the league's best teams. They got a chance to prove how their best traits translate against one of the other best teams in the league. Houston aims to maintain its momentum against a challenging slate of games to conclude the season, as well as the playoffs.