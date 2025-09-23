The Rockets' Future Plans Manifest In The Present With Major Injury
The Houston Rockets received devastating news when they learned of Fred VanVleet's major injury. VanVleet had become the team's floor general and leader ever since joining the team a few seasons ago. The team's success also coincided with his and head coach Ime Udoka's arrival.
While the news hurts Houston's odds at winning a championship next season, the Rockets had already set their future plans in motion while VanVleet was playing at a high level. Drafting Reed Sheppard and pushing Amen Thompson to grow as an on-ball player were vital to the Rockets' future plans. Those plans must now come into fruition this upcoming season.
Sheppard was drafted to eventually become a replacement for VanVleet if his development stayed on track. The Rockets are high on Sheppard internally, and they believe he can become a quality floor general and scorer.
The Rockets also drafted Thompson as a point guard, hoping his speed and athleticism could translate to an on-ball role in the NBA. Thompson has further to grow with his guard skills, but his natural talent and feel for the game are a unique pairing with his elite athleticism.
Both Thompson and Sheppard will have to step into bigger roles with the ball in their hands on the perimeter. Turning Kevin Durant into a play initiator for the rest of the offense is not the most ideal way for the Rockets to play.
Houston will fare better with improvement on the perimeter from Thompson and Sheppard, but also by leaning on Alperen Sengun.
Sengun could be the solution to several voids left by VanVleet's injury.
In terms of on-court play, Sengun has proven to be an adept passer and offense initiator. Even when his passes don't lead directly to assists, his scoring gravity throws off the balance of opposing defenses, leading to open shots on the second or even third pass.
The Rockets could benefit from each starter around Sengun taking more of an off-ball role, slashing, cutting, and relocating around the court for dunks and 3-pointers.
In terms of leadership, Sengun has proven he can lead a team as its best player during the 2025 EuroBasket Tournament. Sengun matched up against some of the best national teams in the world and outplayed several of the world's best players as well.
Bringing his leadership to the Rockets is something that had been brewing for several seasons. He is a well-liked, confident player, and the locker room respects his abilities.
The Rockets will lean on their young core to provide the elements they will miss with VanVleet's injury. They had been plotting to pivot more towards their youth eventually, but now must throw their young players into the fire without their floor general to lead them.