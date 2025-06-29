The Rockets Need Replacement Heart and Soul
After accomplishing one of the biggest trades the team has made in the 2020s, the Houston Rockets are ready to compete against some of the league's best teams for Houston's first championship since the mid-90s. Adding Kevin Durant is a win-now move, intended to help Houston's offense reach the same elite level as their defense. However, the Rockets gave up a significant culture piece to acquire Durant, as Dillon Brooks' fire and competitive spirit represented the core of Head Coach Ime Udoka's values. With Brooks gone, someone else on the team must step up as the team's 'heart.'
Having a player who represents a team's principles and is willing to put their body on the line to win is a vital part of any contending team. Often, these are role players who do the dirty work and give their team an edge in their play.
The Oklahoma City Thunder's Lu Dort or the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green are examples of players who set the culture and impact the team's attitude on the court.
Brooks was that person for the Rockets, providing a layer of gritty toughness behind a player who didn't mind ruffling a few feathers to win games. His departure leaves a hole on the team that needs someone to step up and take over the position as the main culture-setter for the Rockets.
There are a few likely candidates for this spot. Tari Eason is an obvious choice; he already puts his body on the line for the Rockets in games, but his energy is infectious on and off the court. He leads with his actions and his effort to give the Rockets life when the team comes out slow. He may not be as abrasive as Brooks, but he represents Udoka's policy not to be the one 'punked' by other teams. Eason is a clear example of the new-era Rockets' cultural philosophy.
The other candidates are two of the team's best players. Sometimes in the league, a team rallies around a player with a large personality and a belief in that player to never quit and always fight for the team. The Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is an example of a team's best player representing the heart of the team's culture.
Similarly, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun could step in to take over that role for the Rockets.
Thompson uses his athleticism to do the dirty work on the court for Houston. His personality might be a little quieter compared to someone like Edwards, but he is the culmination of hard work and talent, and he doesn't allow opposing players to 'punk' him or his teammates. If someone does get one over on him, he doesn't often allow them to get away with it in their next matchup.
Sengun is one of the longest tenured Rockets on the team. He is a pure representation of hard work and improvement, leveling up his defense to a quality level as the anchor to one of the league's best defenses. His competitive fire and skill give the Rockets energy, and his highlight passes and scores give life to the offense.
The longest-tenured Rocket also has a claim to this title, as Jae'Sean Tate has quietly always represented the values of this current team, even before the team came together.
For years, Tate has come into the game and done whatever is possible to defend at a high level and contribute to winning. He has fallen out of the lineup in recent seasons, but he stays ready without complaining or losing focus. Players like Tate prove through example the importance of being team-first.
There are several viable options to replace Brooks as the heart and soul of the team, and the Rockets know there will be a natural succession for that spot as the year unfolds.