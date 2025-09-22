The Rockets' Season Rests In Amen Thompson's Hands
Development for the Houston Rockets' young players has been a key point of emphasis for the team as they navigated a difficult rebuild. Alperen Sengun emerged early in his career, becoming the team's best player as soon as his second year in the league. His offensive presence was his main contribution, but now he is a legitimate defender.
Houston's Amen Thompson has had the reverse path to his development. He came into the league as an impactful defender, elevating his play to be worthy of a First-Team All-Defense selection last season. However, Thompson must raise the level of his offensive play for the Rockets to reach the heights they hope for next season.
Thompson showed flashes of his offensive potential last season. He hit a game-winner against the Boston Celtics, and he stepped up during the playoffs when Jalen Green was ineffective on the perimeter.
His main method of offense is to attack the rim and break down defenders with his speed and athleticism. Unfortunately for Thompson, he is limited by an inconsistent outside shot and moments of sloppy ball handling.
There are workarounds for these limiting factors. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo never had to develop a three-point shot because of the sheer gravity of his paint presence. The league has seen players like Paul George develop their handling and become legitimate threats from the perimeter with the ball in their hands.
Thompson is capable of replicating each of those improvements. Even if he never nails the development on his outside shot, he may have enough with his driving pressure to be productive on offense, especially if his handle improves.
The Rockets need him to elevate his offensive game because that would help the rest of the team elevate as well.
Kevin Durant is the only player currently on the team who can consistently beat a defender in isolation from the perimeter. Sengun has shown flashes of being able to beat big men off the dribble, but he is more comfortable making plays from the middle of the court for his teammates.
If Thompson can become another perimeter threat who can beat the first-level defender and cause the defense to shift, then players like Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet can get more open opportunities from the perimeter.
The Rockets have some significant offensive talent on the team, and they should have their best shooting team of the 2020s next season. While Thompson may not contribute to the deep-shooting numbers, he can make the offense much more efficient if he elevates his play next season.