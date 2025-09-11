The Three Most Important Rockets for 2025-26 Season
The Houston Rockets enter next season as true contenders, owning one of the best and deepest products in the NBA.
To this point, we likely know what we’re getting in the team’s stars, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, as well as some of its veteran rotational players. In the middle though are a few prospects who could drastically improve or plateau, making them polarizing and incredibly important ahead of next year’s campaign.
Below, we’ll rank the three most important Rockets ahead of next season:
3. Reed Sheppard
Drafted at No. 3 in the 2024 draft, Sheppard was thought of to be a highly-skilled, two-way combo guard, though his initial season with Houston left plenty to be desired.
Now, with reportedly more opportunity on the way and a season under his belt, he should be primed for backup guard duties, hitting triples alongside others and seldomly play-making while trying to make a different on defense.
Just how good Sheppard will send shockwaves through the team’s rotation. If he lives up to the hype as a top-three pick, the team will have yet another youngster deserving major playing time and development. If he continues to offer little, the bench will certainly be worse off.
2. Jabari Smith Jr.
The team’s other No. 3 pick, Jabari Smith Jr., will also offer crucial minutes this season.
He hasn’t quite lived up to his reputation as a former top-three selection, either, though he’s spent several years frequenting the Rockets’ starting lineup and has becoming an important piece. Most recently, the forward averaged 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
He stands to gain the most from the addition of Durant, with the all-time sharpshooter drawing the better of defensive matchups, leaving less heat on Smith.
The Rockets won’t need Smith to improve, but if he can finally tap into his star upside on offense as a lengthy shooter, they’ll be better for it.
1. Amen Thompson
Amen Thompson enters next season with plenty of hype, tagged as the league’s potential Most Improved Player due to more opportunity as a scorer and passer.
He’s one of the most athletic players on the planet, and has already earned a First-Team All-Defense bid, putting him in prime position to improve his stock.
All signs point to Thompson ascending to NBA stardom, though when it will happen is the question. If it’s next season, he’ll create a star trio alongside Sengun and Durant, making a force that will be hard to contend with, even for other contenders.