Three Houston Rockets Players Contracts Feature a No-Trade Clause
Going into the 2025 NBA season, only ten players in the league have a no-trade clause implemented in their contract, which gives a player the power to veto a trade, keeping them on their respective team.
Per HoopsRumors, the Houston Rockets are home to three out of the ten players featuring a no-trade clause, so what better time than now to give a rundown of their contracts and contributions to the team this upcoming season?
Fred VanVleet | Point Guard
The Rockets' starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, was happy to sign his restructured two-year, $50 million deal this offseason that included his no-trade clause. While he could have tested the open market, it was likely only the Brooklyn Nets were going to be able to offer a contract close to the 31-year-old's desires.
The veteran guard has already spent two seasons in Houston developing a great relationship with head coach Ime Udoka. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals last season, but now with the addition of elite scoring option Kevin Durant and sharpshooting Dorian Finney-Smith, there is a chance the guards' assist numbers could climb back up into the seven-plus average range.
With a no-trade clause in order, VanVleet is expected to be in Houston for the next two seasons at minimum.
Aaron Holiday | Rotational Guard
Former 2018 first-round pick, Aaron Holiday, has made a career out of being a serviceable and reliable guard for every team that he has been a part of.
Joining the Rockets in 2023, the 28-year-old guard proved to coaches and the Houston front office that he could bring value to the bench going forward, as the team would opt to offer Holiday a one-year, $3 million contract during the offseason.
While he likely won't see any minutes as a starter unless unforeseen injuries happen, Holiday will still provide some excellent depth off the bench and a veteran presence in the locker room. A career 38.2% three-point shooter, if Holiday wants to see an increase in minutes, he'll have to show Houston he can be a threat behind the arc going into the season.
Jae'Sean Tate | Rotational Wing
Jae'Sean Tate is essentially the last survivor of the Houston Rockets' first initial rebuild following the departure of Jalen Green this summer. He won't start for Houston unless players need a rest or are out, but there is still optimism for the undrafted forward.
The 29-year-old found a lot of success in his first two seasons in Houston, even starting 77 games as a second-year wing. Unfortunately, an injury in his third season derailed his trajectory as the young small forward settled for a role coming off the bench following some of the Rockets' key additions while he was out.
Following the end of his three-year deal at the end of this past season, some fans speculated that Tate may head elsewhere in hopes of a bigger role; however, the former Ohio State product signed a one-year deal with Houston instead as the Rockets gear up for an NBA title run.