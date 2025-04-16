Thursday to be Designated as 'Rockets Red Day' by the City of Houston
The Houston Rockets are gearing up for their first playoff series since 2020. After last night's Play-In matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Rockets now know they will be facing their old nemesis, the Warriors, in Round 1 of the playoffs.
The Rockets will face the Warriors Sunday night at the Toyota Center. In preparation for their upcoming playoff series, the Rockets organization launched "Countdown to Liftoff" starting April 9. The celebration continues this week as the City of Houston will declare Thursday, April 17, "Rockets Red Day."
As part of the festivities, various downtown buildings, including City Hall and the Ferris wheel at Downtown Aquarium, will be lit up red on Thursday night, along with the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. Mayor John Whitmire will issue a proclamation at City Hall on Thursday.
Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr will accept the proclamation on behalf of the team and will be joined by Rockets legends, Clutch the Bear and the Clutch City Dancers. The Rockets continue Countdown to Liftoff Friday with a pep rally at Kemah Boardwalk from 2-4 p.m.
The first 100 fans who show up at the Rockets pop-up shop wearing Rockets apparel will get a wristband that gives them free access to all the rides and amusements. The Rockets will also host a Liftoff Block Party before Sunday's matchup outside of the Toyota Center from 6:30-8 p.m.
Also, every Rockets fan in attendance for Game 1 will receive a glow-in-the-dark LIFTOFF T-shirt. For Game 2, all fans at the game will receive a commemorative playoff T-shirt. As you can see, it will be a busy week for the Rockets and its fans as everyone prepares for the first playoff home game since 2019.
The Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors at the Toyota Center on Sunday and Wednesday, starting at 8:30 p.m. CT. The following two games will be in San Francisco, with Game 3 beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT and Game 4 starting at 9 p.m. CT. Remember to follow Rockets on SI as we will be out at every home playoff game, bringing you all the latest coverage.