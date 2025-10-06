Time is Beginning to Run Low on a Tari Eason-Rockets Contract Extension
There's no doubt that Tari Eason was a major part of the Houston Rockets' rise to relevance last season. As the team rapidly improved into a legitimate defensive powerhouse, so did Eason's reputation as an elite player on that side of the floor.
The 24-year-old averaged 12 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and nearly a block per game last season. He was one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, ranking top 10 in steals and blocks combined alongside fellow Rocket Amen Thompson.
It seems like a no-brainer for Houston to give Eason a contract extension, but as we sit just about two weeks away from the deadline to sign 2022 draftees, he has yet to agree to a deal. This was a small concern earlier in the offseason, but with preseason underway, it's growing.
One thing to note is that the Rockets gave Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun rookie extensions on the final day last year, so there's still time, and Eason could be the same case. However, he isn't the same player, and Houston's salary cap situation looks very different in 2025.
The Rockets also have to worry about a Kevin Durant extension. He can sign one midseason, but Eason is on a short time frame. Houston is likely to finalize a deal with Eason before the 37-year-old gets his money.
The Rockets have until Oct. 20 to sign Eason to an extension. If not, he'll enter restricted free agency in 2026. This offseason was a prime example of restricted free agency giving all the leverage to the team and not the player (i.e., Cam Thomas, Quentin Grimes, Jonathan Kuminga), but Eason is a different player. He could garner more buzz from teams around the league if he hits the market.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey predicts the Rockets to offer Eason a five-year, $110 million deal. This would come not long after they signed Jabari Smith Jr. to a five-year, $122 million extension.
If Houston doesn't hit the first apron after Eason and Durant get extended, they will be extremely close. That is the biggest caveat when it comes to paying all of these players. It may not seem like a major risk for title contenders at first, but we just saw the Boston Celtics break up their starting lineup after it seemed like they'd be intact for years to come.
The Rockets have to decide if it's worth it to pay Eason big money with the risk of receiving apron penalties. If it isn't, Houston could lose one of its best defenders and biggest contributors to free agency.