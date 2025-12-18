Rockets' Tari Eason Listed As Questionable vs. Pelicans

The Houston Rockets have done a great job of remaining competitive amid some injury issues. From the start of the season, they have never been fully healthy, yet they're 16-7 at the moment, holding a playoff spot in a crowded Western Conference.

After a disheartening 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, the Rockets are returning to action with a road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their opponent has struggled, similar to last season, with a 5-22 record. The Pelicans are dead last in the West, on track to land another top draft pick in 2026.

On top of New Orleans' shortcomings, Houston could have one of its most important players return to the rotation. Tari Eason, who hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to an oblique injury, is listed as questionable for tonight's game.

The 6-foot-8 forward was originally targeting a late December return, but he could take the floor as soon as tonight after a speedy recovery. The Rockets have had key players such as Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie step up in the absence of Eason, Fred VanVleet (torn ACL), and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle surgery).

Eason currently leads the league in three-point percentage (50.9%), averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He was a part of Houston's offensive jump while remaining a defensive anchor off the bench.

Aside from the 24-year-old and injuries to VanVleet and Finney-Smith, things remain normal for the Rockets. They'll have the rest of the rotation ready to go, but Eason's return could be a major boost after the team lost three of its last six games.

The Pelicans will have their entire roster healthy except for Dejounte Murray, who suffered an Achilles injury that could keep him out until 2026. Zion Williamson, who recently made his return in a win over the Chicago Bulls, is a go for tonight. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across just 11 games.

If Eason doesn't return against New Orleans, he could certainly take the floor on Dec. 20 versus the Nuggets. In Houston's third matchup with the Western Conference juggernaut, the 6-foot-8 would have a major impact on both ends of the floor, as Denver ranks first in offensive rating and 17th in defensive rating.

Houston's schedule is starting to ramp up now that the NBA Cup is complete. The Rockets will have seven games to close out 2025, just three being against top-10 seeds.