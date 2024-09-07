Tough Decisions To Determine Rockets' Future
The NBA season is slowly creeping up, even if the league is currently in the slowest cycle of the calendar year. A few weeks from now, players will return to their respective markets to host media day and begin training camp.
Some unofficial, player-led minicamps are underway, too. Needless to say, basketball will soon be back. This time could be beneficial for the Houston Rockets, however. They're heading into an era that will be headlined by decision-making.
Whether it be allowing the young core to develop or pushing the chips for a win-now team, the Rockets have decisions to make. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are both creeping up on stardom -- and new contracts. The two 2021 first-round picks are due for rookie contract extensions, and Houston has to decide if they're going to pay both players, one player or neither.
With a young core of Green, Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and, the most recent addition, Reed Sheppard, the Rockets are well-positioned for the future. The team also has been adamant about wanting to return to the postseason soon, too. Waiting for players to develop and wanting to make the playoffs now doesn't really work, though.
Unless a core of Fred VanVleet, what's left of the young core and a superstar is enough to compete for a title, the Rockets should sit on their hands and let natural development take shape. The club's next few moves are going to be defining for their future.
A trade for a star or superstar would likely include Dillon Brooks' (overpaid) salary, a young player or two and draft capital. This would be jeopardizing the future for a chance at competing, though the young core isn't quite ready.
In short, patience is a virtue, especially in the NBA. The Rockets are entering an era in which any moves being made will be integral for the team's future. Whether it's keeping Green and Sengun together or not, keeping or moving the veterans or how to consolidate the roster, the Rockets have to be strategic and forward-focused.
In the next month or so, until basketball returns, Houston can analyze their roster and future while getting an idea of what's next for the team.
