The Rockets "tried to engage," the Nets on a trade for center DeAndre Jordan before Thursday's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston traded for Timberwolves forward Robert Covington on Tuesday, sending Clint Capela to Atlanta in a four-team trade. The Rockets then acquired forward Bruno Caboclo from the Grizzlies on Thursday, but they passed the deadline without acquiring a center. Backup centers Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler have been removed from the Rockets' rotation over the last two weeks.

"The Rockets tried to engage the Nets on DeAndre Jordan. They were working on that four-team, 12-player trade that landed them Robert Covington and moved Clint Capela out," Wojnarowski said on Saturday. "Brooklyn wasn't interest in moving Jordan, but it shows that [Houston] certainly would like to have some more size around. ...When it became a decision between Covington and Capela, they decided they would go all-in."

The Rockets could still acquire a center on the buyout market, though they appear committed to their recent small-ball trend. 6'5" forward P.J. Tucker has started at center in each of the last five games, winning four straight before losing to the Suns on Friday. Houston defeated the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday in Robert Covington's debut with the Rockets.

Houston has two games left before the All-Star break, beginning with a matchup against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Sunday. The Rockets defeated Utah on Jan. 27 as Eric Gordon scored a career-high 50 points.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center on Sunday is slated for 6 p.m. CT.