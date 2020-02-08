InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Report: Rockets Targeted Nets C DeAndre Jordan Before Trade Deadline

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets "tried to engage," the Nets on a trade for center DeAndre Jordan before Thursday's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Houston traded for Timberwolves forward Robert Covington on Tuesday, sending Clint Capela to Atlanta in a four-team trade. The Rockets then acquired forward Bruno Caboclo from the Grizzlies on Thursday, but they passed the deadline without acquiring a center. Backup centers Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler have been removed from the Rockets' rotation over the last two weeks. 

"The Rockets tried to engage the Nets on DeAndre Jordan. They were working on that four-team, 12-player trade that landed them Robert Covington and moved Clint Capela out," Wojnarowski said on Saturday. "Brooklyn wasn't interest in moving Jordan, but it shows that [Houston] certainly would like to have some more size around. ...When it became a decision between Covington and Capela, they decided they would go all-in."

The Rockets could still acquire a center on the buyout market, though they appear committed to their recent small-ball trend. 6'5" forward P.J. Tucker has started at center in each of the last five games, winning four straight before losing to the Suns on Friday. Houston defeated the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday in Robert Covington's debut with the Rockets.

Houston has two games left before the All-Star break, beginning with a matchup against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Sunday. The Rockets defeated Utah on Jan. 27 as Eric Gordon scored a career-high 50 points.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center on Sunday is slated for 6 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westbrook Joins 20,000-Point Club in Rockets Win

Russell Westbrook is one of three players in NBA history to tally 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds.

Michael Shapiro

Suns Pummel Sluggish Rockets as Westbrook Sits Out

Phoenix shot 55.8% from the field as the Rockets lost the second game of their back-to-back.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Leads Small-Ball Rockets Past Lakers

Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points while Robert Covington scored 14 in his Rockets' debut.

Michael Shapiro

by

BallisLife

Morey: Rockets 'Comfortable' With Roster After Trades

The Rockets acquired forwards Robert Covington and Bruno Caboclo before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Acquire Bruno Caboclo in Trade With Grizzlies

Houston received Robert Covington on Tuesday in exchange for Clint Capela, Gerald Green and a first-round pick.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook (Thumb) Active vs. Lakers

Westbrook injured his thumb against New Orleans on Sunday, then sat out vs. Charlotte on Tuesday.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Available for Rockets vs. Lakers

The Rockets acquired Covington and center Jordan Bell from the Timberwolves in a four-team trade on Tuesday.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Acquire Covington, Trade Capela to Hawks

Houston will also reportedly receive forward Jordan Bell in the deal.

Michael Shapiro

by

BallisLife

What Does Robert Covington Bring to the Rockets?

The Rockets acquired Covington from the Timberwolves on Tuesday in exchange for Clint Capela, Gerald Green and a first-round pick.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Rockets Overcome Slow Start to Beat Hornets

Harden led all scorers on Tuesday with 40 points as he fell one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Michael Shapiro