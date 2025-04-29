Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to Rockets
The Houston Rockets could be active on the trade market after the playoffs this summer if things don't end up going their way.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggests a trade that would send Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, a 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix), a 2028 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.
"This is about the only combination of players that works for the Houston Rockets to bring Kevin Durant in for this run," Bailey wrote.
"That's why Houston is sending the Suns back its own 2027 pick and including two more firsts for good measure. It's a relatively steep price to pay for a 36-year-old with KD's injury history, but the Rockets' resulting rotation would be pretty terrifying.
"Houston would still have most of the key cogs of its rough-and-tumble defense, and Durant would give the Rockets a far more reliable clutch-time option on offense.
"For the Suns, regaining control of one of their own firsts would be huge. Adding two more for a player everyone already knows is on his way out makes this a fairly easy "yes" from Phoenix, but the picks aren't the only selling point.
"Fred VanVleet's 2025-26 salary comes by way of a team option, so there could be some instant flexibility there. And Cam Whitmore would give the team a promising, athletic wing to play alongside Devin Booker (or be a building block in the event Booker gets moved, too)."
The Rockets are back in action for Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT.