Trade Talks Between Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets Won't End Soon, NBA Analyst Says
The Houston Rockets had an underrated offseason. Sure, they didn't improve substantially on paper -- which is okay for a team with so much young talent -- but they ensured control over the Phoenix Suns' future draft picks.
The Rockets were linked in trade talks with the Suns, with reported interest in acquiring either Kevin Durant or Devin Bookers. The Suns don't haven't shown willingness or reason to break up from their current big three, but, should the time come, the Rockets are in line to secure one of the superstars.
The Athletic's John Hollinger detailed the Rockets' offseason and why the trade conversations surrounding the Rockets and Suns will re-spark in the following years.
"… the Rockets started with an unprotected first and an unprotected swap from Brooklyn and ended up with two unprotected firsts from Phoenix and two swaps," Hollinger wrote. "What makes this so cool for Houston is that the Suns, despite their own underrated move this summer (for Tyus Jones) are rapidly hurtling toward Armageddon. Maybe not this year, maybe not even next … but it’s just around the corner. Owning late-decade Suns draft capital is a great business to be in."
There are two labels for contenders. Some are rising teams bursting into contention. Others are built on aging stars with minimal capital. The Suns land in the latter of those two and they'll soon have to enter a rebuild when their championship window closes. Durant and Bradley Beal are aging. Booker is in his tenth season. Limited resources and cap space struggles make it hard for Phoenix to improve substantially.
However, the Rockets could bail out the Suns, acquiring one of the superstars in exchange for the draft capital, allowing Phoenix to navigate a full-on franchise reset. Houston has an incredible young core, and they could be a perennial playoff team by then, too, and the acquisition of a superstar could help lift them into contention status.
"Dangling the return of those two picks and some other goodies to get Devin Booker and let the Suns restart in two or three years is perhaps still an underdog bet, and much water will go under the bridge between now and then," Hollinger continued.
Needless to say, Houston is in a good position here. They've got plenty of decisions between now and then, but a rising young core, collection of veteran talents and overall strengthening culture could have the Rockets in a solid position by then, too.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.