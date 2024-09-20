Two Things Need to Happen for Rockets to Make NBA Playoffs
We are less than two weeks away from the Houston Rockets training camp, and less than three weeks from the beginning of preseason basketball. The organization and its fans expect big things from the Rockets in the 2024-25 season.
Training camp and preseason start to give you an idea of what we could see to start the season, but considering the Rockets will have almost the same team as last season, we have a pretty good idea of what the team needs to take the next step. Let's take a look at two things the Rockets must do to improve this upcoming season:
Rockets Need "March" Jalen Green to Start the Season
It's no secret that Jalen Green has played his best basketball in March. Over his three-year career, Green has had his best numbers in the last two months of each season. March 2024 was Green's best month, so much so that Green won Player of the Week and finished second in Player of the Month voting behind Luka Doncic.
Green averaged 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 15 March games. Something to keep in mind is that Sengun missed most of March due to injury, so it won't be easy for Green to replicate these numbers, but the aggressiveness we saw from Green can be replicated to start the season.
In the last month and a half of the season, we saw Green play with zero hesitation and constantly drive to the basket, which put a lot of pressure on the defense. Green's consistency is a major storyline for next season.
One of the Core Six Needs to Rise to Stardom
Everyone knows that Green and Sengun are the two players who ultimately have to lead the team into the Playoffs. Players like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks will continue to provide veteran leadership just as they did last season.
Still, for the Rockets to become a contender, they will need another member of the core six to turn their promise into a star-level player.
When looking at the remaining players of the core six, you have Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore. Each player has shown flashes of star potential at different career times. Of course, Thompson and Whitmore are coming off rookie seasons with Eason and Smith going into their third seasons.
The player who should take the lead from this group is Smith. As mentioned earlier, Smith Jr. is going into his third season. He was seen as a 3 and D-type player in college. Despite not having eye-catching numbers, Smith has improved each season. Even though he has improved, another player has the potential to be a game-changer.
Thompson has only been in the league for one season, but his versatility on both sides of the court was evident during the last few months of the season.
Thompson's rebounding and play above the rim were dominant at times on the offensive end, and his lockdown defense showed he is already one of, if not the best, defenders on the team. If Thompson can have a year two leap, the Rockets may well be on their way to the playoffs.
Of course, there are many factors when it comes to a team's win/loss record. Health, team chemistry, and luck play a part, but if the Rockets can get the March-version of Green to start the season and another player from the core six to step up, they'll likel make the Playoffs.
