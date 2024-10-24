Updated Rockets Free Agency Class After Contract Extension Deadline
As the Houston Rockets' season tips off tonight, fans and the organization have a lot less to worry about after Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green were given contract extensions. There was concern about the two not getting a deal done, because had they not they would be locked in for 2025 free agency.
Houston extended both players on the Oct. 21 deadline. While it was great to see the two youngsters locked in for years to come, the biggest positive is now the Rockets have a much easier job in 2025 free agency.
Houston's entire core could've been potential free agents before Sengun and Green got extended. Now, they have a lot more breathing room with the majority of their free agent class on team options.
Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore are the rotation players on a team option for next season. It's more than likely that all of their options get picked up, unless someone doesn't fit in with the group.
Steven Adams, making his regular-season debut with Houston tonight, is set to be an unrestricted free agent, Adams was brought in to help with center depth, and is one of the more valuable veterans in the NBA. Unless he doesn't perform this season, Houston should focus on keeping the 31-year-old.
The final notable free agent for Houston is Jae'Sean Tate. Unfortunately, his time in Houston may be over after this season. Tate has seen a notable decline in production, going from 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 2021 to 4.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season. Unless he proves to be a useful rotation player this season, the Rockets will likely not re-sign him.
