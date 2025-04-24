Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Defeat Golden State Warriors 109-94
The Houston Rockets were looking to even up their first round series with the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets dropped game one 95-85 in a game where they only shot 20.7 percent from 3-point range and under 40 percent from the field.
Before the game, Ime Udoka spoke about the lack of spacing the Rockets had in Game 1 and how, now that Game 1 is behind them, nerves shouldn't play as much of a factor in Wednesday's game. Udoka believed that a lot of the Rockets' offensive woes were also due to a lack of execution and just missing shots.
It seemed like Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt the same way. Kerr was asked about the Rockets' poor shooting in Game 1.
“I am under no illusion that it was this amazing defense that forced them to miss all those threes,” Kerr said.
The Rockets came out fast again in Game 2 just as they had in the first game. Jalen Green, who struggled throughout the first game, had the first assist and also made his first basket. The Rockets led by six early, but Amen Thompson picked up his second foul at the seven-minute mark and had to sit the rest of the first quarter.
The Rockets continued to put pressure on the Warriors as Green was aggressive throughout the entire game. Sengun continued his great play from Game 1, and the Rockets took a 14-point lead into halftime.
With Jimmy Butler ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering a fall in the first half, the Rockets keyed in on Curry and forced other players to beat them in the second half. The Warriors never got back in the game, as the Rockets cruised to a 109-94 victory to tie the series at one game apiece.
Green finished with 38 points, six assists and three steals in the Rockets' win. Green bounced back in a big way after his disappointing performance in Game 1. Green spoke about his Game 1 performance and how it took him a while to get into the groove of the game Sunday.
“The lights were bright, the crowd was here, the court was huge, so yeah, I couldn’t really get a chance to settle in," Green said.
Green tied a franchise record with his eight 3-pointers made Wednesday night, as he probably had the best game of his career in the biggest game. His running mate, Alperen Sengun, finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds as he dominated in the paint for the second straight game.
Rockets on SI asked Sengun about his defensive performance in the win and his defensive improvement all season.
“When I really want it, I can do it," Sengun said.
Rockets on SI also asked Udoka about Sengun's defensive performance, especially against Curry.
“Takes a lot of energy obviously going 1 on 1, isos and the things he does in the pick and roll setting screens but working differently on the defensive end he’s done a great job.”
The Rockets held Curry to 6-15 shooting from the field and forced Curry into six turnovers, the most he has had since the 2019 playoffs. The Rockets have held the Warriors to under 100 points in five out of the last six games, and after losing 15 straight, they have split the last six games they have played the Warriors.
The Rockets will travel to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4 before returning to Houston for Game 5 on Wednesday night.