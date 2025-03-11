Views from the Game: The Houston Rockets Defeat the Orlando Magic 97-84
The Houston Rockets were looking for their second win in as many games of their current six-game homestand. The Rockets came into Monday's matchup at 39-25, and with the Western Conference continuing to be competitive, every game is taken on more importance as the season winds down.
Before the game, Ime Udoka informed the media that Amen Thompson would be reevaluated in a week to determine his return date. Coach Udoka also talked about what went into the decision to keep Thompson in the game even though the Rockets were up by a large margin.
“I’ve seen it go both ways in the past take out guys too early and bring starters back and vice versa.
Thompson sprain his ankle after coming down on a New Orleans Pelicans foot after a shot attempt. Udoka also said that the Rockets would be without Fred VanVleet which led to Jabari Smith reentering the starting lineup.
The Rockets have seen success recently with the double-big lineup of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams and even, at times, having Smith at small forward. Rockets on SI asked Udoka how he feels the lineup has worked out.
“They punish guys on the glass and worked offensively and worked well defensively, has been really good as well, something will continue to do going forward.”
The Rockets went to that lineup in the first quarter, and it paid off early for the Rockets as Adams was able to take advantage of the mismatch in the paint. Two plays later Sengun spin baseline and when the defense collapsed found Adams for the dunk.
With Thompson, VanVleet, and Reed Sheppard all out for Monday's game, the Rockets started Jalen Green at point guard even though Udoka said the plan was to have multiple players handle the point guard duties.
Jalen Green started off handling the point guard duties, and early on in the game, the Rockets struggled. They turned the ball over four times in the first five minutes, but after the slow start, they were able to take better care of the basketball.
The Rockets took control of the game late in the second quarter, which continued after halftime as the Rockets built a double-digit lead in the third quarter. The Rockets would go on to win 97-84.
After the game, Ime Udoka talked about the Rockets' excellent defense, rebounding, and hard-nosed play. Rockets on SI asked Udoka if he felt zone defense the Rockets have implemented is catching teams off guard.
"It is a rhythm breaker." Udoka went on to discuss how each person in the zone is doing a great job on their assignments, which has led to their success in implementing that strategy.
In the locker room, Steven Adams and Jabari Smith discussed the Rockets' rebounding and the benefits of the double-big lineup. Adams talked about how crashing the boards helps everyone around him.
“A lot of it’s just positioning.” Adams also jokingly talked about the Rockets' missed shots. “ I prefer not to get offensive rebounds because that means we are missing fucking shots. I prefer them to bloody make them.”
Smith also talked about the benefits of the double big lineup.
The Rockets punished the Magic on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 63-42. The Rockets also held the Magic to 38 points in the second half, and the 32 percent shooting was the Magic's worst shooting game of the season.
The win moves the Rockets to 40-25 on the season and are only one win away from their 2023-24 mark of 41 wins. The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday as they host the Phoenix Suns.
