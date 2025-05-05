Views From the Game: The Houston Rockets' Season Is Over After Game 7 Loss
The Houston Rockets did exactly what they needed to do in Games 5 and 6, winning both. The Rockets led most of the game in both contests, forcing a Game 7 back in Houston Sunday night. The Rockets were looking to end their playoff drought against the Warriors and win their first-ever series over Golden State.
Despite it being tied at three games apiece, the Rockets have been dominant in their wins and had a chance to win in the fourth quarter of all three losses. The Rockets came into Game 7 with all the momentum, as their leader on the court, Fred VanVleet, has outplayed Steph Curry in the last three games.
The Rockets needed that again in Game 7, not just from VanVleet but from the entire team. Before Game 7, Ime Udoka spoke to the media about what he expects in Game 7. Rockets on SI asked Udoka if it gives the team more confidence that they had a chance to win the games they lost, and were dominant in the games they won.
“It bodes well that obviously we can play a below-average or average game at best and be right there because we can rely on other things. We play our well-rounded game, we see those results as well.”
Steve Kerr also spoke to the media prior to Game 7 and was asked about his hack-a-Steven strategy and if he would still use it in tonight's game.
Kerr also talked about why Gary Payton II was out for Sunday's Game 7 and about having multiple players with Game 7 experience.
If the Rockets were nervous before the game, they didn't show it to start the game. The Rockets and Warriors went back and forth in the first seven minutes, and at the 5:30 mark, the game was tied at 13 apiece.
It was a tight game throughout the first quarter, until the last five seconds, as Buddy Heild made a 30-foot last-second shot to end the first quarter. The Rockets shot only 37.5% from the field and trailed 23-19 at the end of the first.
The Rockets struggled to start the second quarter as the Warriors got off to a 10-5 run in the first five minutes of the second. The Rockets continued to struggle for the rest of the second quarter, down 51-39 at the half. They were down at the half mainly because Buddy Hield shot a ridiculous 6-of-7 from 3-point range and had 22 points in the first half.
The Rockets made a run in the third quarter at one point, cutting the Warriors' lead down to 3 points. However, two missed free throws by Tari Eason and then a turnover on the next play by Eason slowed down the Rockets' momentum. The Warriors finished on a 5-0 run to end the quarter, and the Rockets trailed by eight at the end of the third quarter.
The Rockets never got closer than seven points in the fourth quarter, and after another Alperen Sengun missed a layup and a VanVleet turnover, they saw any chance they had for a comeback slip away. The Rockets fell to the Warriors 103-89, and their season is over.
After the game, Udoka and several players spoke to the media. Udoka spoke about what went wrong in the loss and what the team needs to improve on. Udoka also spoke about wanting to bring VanVleet back next season and how far the team has come since he took over.
VanVleet and Sengun spoke next. Sengun was asked what he needs to improve on for next season.
Tari Eason and Jalen Green spoke in the locker room after the game. Eason talked about the love he has for all of his teammates.
Green was asked about what he thought about his first-round performance.
The Rockets will have many decisions to make this offseason. Some of those decisions could be influenced by where they finish in the upcoming draft lottery, as the Rockets are currently predicted to have the No. 9 pick.
There is a chance the Rockets bring in a star-level player or just add more shooters and a backup point guard. One thing is for sure, the roster will look different next season for the Rockets.