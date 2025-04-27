Warriors' Stephen Curry Continues to Torch Rockets
The Houston Rockets find themselves trailing in the series with the Golden State Warriors once again after losing Game 3 in San Francisco.
In the 103-94 loss, Warriors guard Stephen Curry led the way with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
It was another masterful performance from Curry, one that the Rockets have been on the losing side of many times before. It was further convincing that Curry is simply one of the greatest players to ever play the sport.
Unfortunately for the Rockets, they still need to find a way to get past the Warriors with Curry playing at his peak.
The key to the series so far has been if Curry plays well. When he does, the Warriors win, and when he doesn't, they lose.
The one advantage the Warriors have in the series is having the best player on the floor. Curry is that when he's out there, and nobody on the Rockets can match his level.
Curry had just two points in the first quarter of Game 3, but once he started heating up, the Warriors found themselves slowly crawling back into the game.
Stopping Curry should be the primary motive for the Rockets, and if they can do that, it can shape the rest of their defense.
The Rockets are back in action against the Warriors tomorrow for Game 4 at the Chase Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on TNT or stream it on the Max app.