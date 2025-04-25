Warriors' Stephen Curry Gets Honest About Rockets
The Houston Rockets are all tied up at 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors, and the first two games have been extremely physical between the rivals.
Warriors point guard Stephen Curry commented on the Rockets' tactics in the series so far.
"There were a couple crashes that happened out there, but we know what they’re trying to do—use their size advantage at times to try to bully us," Curry said via The Athletic insider Anthony Slater.
"We held up a pretty good fight both games. We just let Jalen get going a little bit and he got free to space. There’s no reason he should get up 18 3s."
The Rockets have a major size advantage against the Warriors, often employing the two or three tallest players on the court at one time. Houston is exploiting this weakness for Golden State, and that was a big reason why the team was able to secure a win in Game 2.
If the Rockets can continue playing their brand of basketball with the right level of physicality, they should have a good chance at picking up a game in San Francisco, taking control of the series again, and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in five years.
The Rockets are back in action against the Warriors for Game 3 tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. CT from inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. Fans can watch the game on ABC or stream it on the ESPN+ app.