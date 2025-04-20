Warriors vs. Rockets Game 1: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are hosting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 1. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in the playoffs for the first time in five years, where they will face a familiar foe in the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets are very different from the last time they were in the playoffs, as only Jeff Green remains from Houston's last postseason team.

This time around, Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason will be the primary players competing against the Warriors in hopes of getting the Rockets over the hump against their bitter rival.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are somewhat the same apart from Jimmy Butler entering the mix after a trade from the Miami Heat this season. He'll join Draymond Green and Stephen Curry as Golden State looks to get past Houston in the playoffs for the fifth time since 2015.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:

Warriors vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Sunday, April 20
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: TNT, truTV, Max App
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

n/a

Houston Rockets

  • SF Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Moses Moody
  • SF Brandin Podziemski
  • PF Jimmy Butler III
  • C Draymond Green

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

