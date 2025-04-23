Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The Warriors hold a 1-0 lead thanks to a 95-85 win in Game 1. Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry combined for 56 of the team's points in the win, and the Rockets had no answer for either of them.
In Game 2, the Rockets will need to do a better job of containing the Warriors' dynamic duo otherwise the team could fall in a 2-0 hole quickly.
The Rockets will also need to turn things up on the offensive end. Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green made just seven of their 34 field goal attempts, and that needs to change if Houston wants to win.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:
Warriors vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: TNT, truTV, Max App
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
n/a
Houston Rockets
- SF Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Moses Moody
- SF Brandin Podziemski
- PF Jimmy Butler III
- C Draymond Green
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
