What Are Reasonable Peaks for the Rockets’ Young Stars?
The Houston Rockets' success this season was due to the increased contributions from their young players on both sides of the court. The team's top players, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, displayed moments of high-quality play and improvement. Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason improved in their roles, becoming integral parts of the team's rotation. If the Rockets stand pat during the offseason and run it back with the current assortment of young players, the best-case scenario is when each player reaches their potential as a player.
The Rockets have constructed the roster with complementary archetypes if some of these young players can continue to improve.
Sengun is Houston's most established young player, and his game is often compared to the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic. Sengun is less proficient at scoring but much better at defending than his Serbian idol. Sengun's peak involves an increase in scoring and higher assist totals.
Sengun could improve on both next season. He missed many shots at the rim he's accustomed to making this season, so it's fair to assume he'll make it a point of emphasis in the offseason and when next season starts. His assist totals will increase when his teammates make shots more consistently. If he can build on these two factors, he could finish just underneath the MVP-caliber play of Jokic offensively, combined with his improved defense.
Green is a player who needs to find more consistency with his shot-making and creation, or he may not be part of the Rockets' plans moving forward. Green has all the tools to be a talented scorer. He has become a strong finisher at the rim, and he's nearly unstoppable when his jump shots are falling. However, he struggles to find open spaces against elite defenses.
Green's peak occurs when his ball handling is good enough to get into the paint whenever he desires, similar to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is also slight in frame. If he can get to the rim at will every game, and then explode for huge scoring nights when his shot is falling, he would become the ideal guard pairing with a quality big man like Sengun.
Thompson showed the most growth this season, leading both the offense and defense when necessary. He has exciting potential, but a few limitations that could hold him back unless he addresses them.
He, like Green, must continue to work on his handle and ability to get into the paint on command. Finding better ways to get into the paint is more sustainable than trying to improve his outside shot. There's a chance he could develop an in-between game, but Thompson can become a shorter, more defensive-focused Giannis Antetokounmpo at the peak of his career.
Smith Jr. and Eason settled into their roles nicely, but there's not much room for their roles to grow with the Rockets. They can best serve the team as "super" role players. Players who aren't quite stars, but are vital to the team's chances at victory, like the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.
The idea that every player reaches their maximum potential seems far-fetched. Still, Houston's belief in its young players is only justified if these players do reach their peaks as members of the Rockets.