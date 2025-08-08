What Dillon Brooks' Departure Means For The Rockets' Defense
When the Houston Rockets traded away Dillon Brooks as part of a deal to acquire Kevin Durant, it was understood that the team was making a defensive swap for an offensive player. Not only did they ship out the team's most consistent defender since his arrival, but Brooks was also the team's top outside shooter. The Rockets needed to replace that level of production, and the moves Houston has made this offseason may be targeted to address Brooks' departure.
Part of the reason Brooks became an expendable part of Houston's ascent is because of the individual ascent of Amen Thompson.
Thompson leveled up to become the team's top defender even while Brooks was still on the team. His athleticism helped him stay in front of even the most adept offensive players, and his jumping ability gave him a new layer of defense by blocking away shots at every level of the court. Brooks was not much of a shot blocker, so Thompson provides even more defense versatility than the perimeter stopper.
While Durant may be replacing Brooks as the team's best shooter, the Rockets made other moves to address what they'll miss from Brooks on the outside.
For one, they showed their belief in Jabari Smith Jr. by extending his rookie contract, as he has become a consistent role player and a reliable shooter. They'd like him to take another step from the outside and become the true shooting threat they believed he'd become when he was drafted third in 2022.
Whether or not Smith Jr. does take a step forward as a shooter, the Rockets acquired Dorian Finney-Smith to provide more outside shooting for the offense.
While Finney-Smith may not have as much off-the-dribble creation as Brooks, it was usually a sign that the offense wasn't working as well as it should have if Brooks was forced to take those types of shots. Head coach Ime Udoka is looking to clean up the offense and create much easier shots for his shooters.
One shooter who should benefit from Durant's gravity is Fred VanVleet, who should be able to give up some of his scoring responsibility to his teammates.
VanVleet should also be able to give some of the playmaking duties to big man Alperen Sengun, who has also become a competent defender to help cover for the loss of Brooks.
While no one player is a direct replacement for Brooks, the team is now structured to be better in the things he contributed as a collective.