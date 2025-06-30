What Is the Rockets' Ideal Rotation Next Season?
The Houston Rockets enter next season with the highest expectations the franchise has had since the late 2010s. That era of the Rockets featured a bona fide superstar at the time in James Harden, as well as two conference finals appearances in four seasons. Houston once again has a top level star in Kevin Durant, and they hope his addition is enough to push the Rockets over the hump as a true contender. To do so, head coach Ime Udoka must optimize the roster with quality rotations and schemes to help the team mesh with their new star.
Early reports have shown that Udoka's starting lineup will feature some familiar faces.
Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun will continue to be part of the starting lineup next season. Durant will start in one of the forward spots, and Jabari Smith Jr. will likely fill in the final starting position for the Rockets.
Sengun, Thompson, and Durant will likely be playing big minutes for Houston. Thompson is the team's most well-rounded player, using his athleticism to dominate defensively, and he'll be asked to do more for the offense next season. Sengun has been the team's best player for the past several seasons. While Durant is replacing him in that capacity, the Rockets will still depend on Sengun to provide the same level of scoring and rebounding. He should also be in line to increase his assist numbers with better shooting next season.
VanVleet is likely to have nearly the same amount of minutes as last year, but the Rockets will certainly look to find more time for Reed Sheppard to run the offense while VanVleet rests. That could see VanVleet's minutes decrease throughout the season as Sheppard becomes more comfortable, but VanVleet is expected to be Houston's postseason starter if the Rockets make the playoffs.
Smith Jr. will likely have some of the lower minutes in the starting lineup along with VanVleet. Tari Eason is a quality wing who will see significant time in games as well. The two players may split time, they may play together, and they may be interchangeable at times in the starting lineup. Both are valuable to the game plan, but Udoka might be creative with their usage.
Cam Whitmore should see increased minutes if he still plays for Houston next season, and Steven Adams will still factor into the Rockets' rebounding plans.
The Rockets' roster provides them with flexibility due to its diverse and complementary skill sets. They have the chance to make noise in the Western Conference if they can create a minutes distribution and scheme to put their players in the best position possible.