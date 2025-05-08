What Should the Houston Rockets Do With Fred VanVleet This Offseason?
The Houston Rockets have plenty of questions and concerns this offseason following their first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors. While they had a major step in rebuilding, becoming a playoff team, the best organizations never settle and continue to get better. Houston should be no different.
One topic the Rockets have to address this summer is Fred VanVleet's team option. The point guard just wrapped up a solid series against the Warriors, having a much better finish than start. However, VanVleet is set to make nearly $44.9 million next season should Houston pick up the team option.
The Rockets reportedly pushed back VanVleet's decision date to June 29, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 31-year-old made $42.8 million this past season.
The Rockets have a few options for VanVleet. It's unlikely they'll pay him the $44.9 million, even with the salary cap set to increase this summer. Aside from picking up the team option, they can either let him walk in free agency or bring him back on a smaller deal.
VanVleet stepped up in a major way during the second half of the first round, averaging 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in his last four games. Houston needed a veteran to step up and make up for the young core, who largely struggled. VanVleet did just that.
With that being said, VanVleet's regular season was a different story. He shot under 38% from the field and 35% from three, with all of his stats taking a dip aside from steals (1.4 to 1.6 per game).
The only reason Houston should pick it up his team opton is if it needs salary filler for a trade. The Rockets have been rumored to be in line for a number of superstars, including Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
If a blockbuster trade doesn't materialize, then the Rockets should only re-sign VanVleet if they know an upgrade isn't available. While he was largely inefficient throughout the season, he is still an experienced veteran who showed up in the postseason.
The Rockets should bring back VanVleet, but if they have leverage to sign another point guard who better fits the system, his departure should be imminent. Houston needs to be rigorous and meticulous in its point guard search, should the organization move on from VanVleet.