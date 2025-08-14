Where Multiple Houston Rockets' Rank in NBA2K26 Ratings
The Houston Rockets have loaded up on talent over the course of the offseason, now comprising what many consider to be in the mix for the best roster in the league. Stars like Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun sit atop of the card, while elite role players like Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. follow down the line.
NBA2K26 seems to agree, as multiple Rockets players have earned top-10 ratings for specific categories in the game. So far, 3-point shooting, mid-range shooting, ball-handling, speed with the ball, steal, block and overall rookie ratings have been released.
Here's each Rocket to crack the top 10 in a category:
Kevin Durant
Durant is Houston's newest star, joining a long list of all-time greats to suit up for the Rockets. He's one of the best scorers in league history, and has shown little signs of slowing down heading into his age-37 season. He made the top 10 in three different categories, tying Steph Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the top-10 rankings so far.
Top 10 3-point shot ratings
1. Steph Curry –– 99
2. Kevin Durant –– 91
3. Klay Thompson –– 89
4. Desmond Bane –– 88
5. Isaiah Joe –– 88
6. Zach LaVine –– 87
7. Grayson Allen –– 87
8. Luke Kennard –– 87
9. Sam Hauser –– 87
10. Anthony Edwards –– 87
Top 10 mid-range shot ratings
1. Nikola Jokic –– 98
2. Kyrie Irving –– 98
3. Kevin Durant –– 97
4. Devin Booker –– 97
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander –– 97
6. Andrew Nembhard –– 97
7. Steph Curry –– 97
8. DeMar DeRozan –– 96
9. Miles McBride –– 96
10. Khris Middleton –– 96
Top 10 ball-handler ratings
1. Kyrie Irving –– 99
2. Steph Curry –– 97
3. Ja Morant –– 96
4. Trae Young –– 96
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander –– 95
6. Jalen Brunson –– 95
7. James Harden –– 95
8. Luka Doncic –– 95
9. Devin Booker –– 93
10. Kevin Durant –– 92
Durant is deservedly in the top-10 for each of these categories, as he's proven himself as a top tier shooter, scorer and ball-handler in the league for well over a decade now. Last season, he shot a near career-best 43 percent from 3-point range, and shot 54 percent on shots between eight and 24 feet. As for his handle, he has a strong case as the best 6-foot-11 ball-handler of all time, on the level of most guards.
Amen Thompson
Thompson burst onto the scene during his sophomore 2024-2025 campaign, beginning to piece together how to use his athleticism to translate to make plays on the court. Becoming one of the NBA's top highlight-reel players, Thompson possesses athleticism that has rarely been seen before, leading to his deserved top-10 ranking in this athletic category.
1. De'Aaron Fox –– 97
2. Ja Morant –– 95
3. Jamal Shead –– 95
4. Isaiah Collier –– 95
5. Jeremiah Fears –– 92
6. Rob Dillingham –– 91
7. Tyrese Maxey –– 90
8. Scoot Henderson –– 90
9. Amen Thompson –– 90
10. Devin Carter –– 90
There's an argument for Thompson to be placed even higher in this category, but he's at the least in the talks for the fastest player in the league. Thompson will likely be ranked in the top 10 for many other athletic categories as the game releases more information.
Tari Eason
Eason ranked 12th in the league with 1.7 steals per game last season, and terrorized opposing ball-handlers. He wreaked havoc on the defensive end, and was a top-tier defensive playmaker in the league –– leading to his top-10 ranking in the steals ratings.
1. Mattise Thybulle –– 98
2. Dyson Daniels –– 98
3. Alex Caruso –– 97
4. Kris Dunn –– 97
5. Keon Ellis –– 96
6. Cason Wallace –– 96
7. Asuar Thompson –– 96
8. Tari Eason –– 94
9. Scottie Pippen Jr. –– 90
10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander –– 90
As he's young and will only improve, Eason could find himself as a perennial member of this list, as he becomes a top defender in the league for the re