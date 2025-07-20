Where Would Kevin Durant Rank All-Time if He Leads Rockets to NBA Championship?
After going 52-30 this past season, there was no extreme need for the Houston Rockets to level up their roster. Their young core took an incredible leap, and while the offense lacked late in the playoffs, the Rockets could have easily run it back when considering their timeline.
However, Houston made an incredibly savvy move in acquiring one of the greatest players of all time to lead a young, talented core. The Rockets traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft picks to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant. The former MVP averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season, meaning Houston got him for a premium deal.
Durant has already solidified his legacy as one of the best players in basketball history, and arguably the most talented scorer of all time. The 36-year-old has multiple All-NBA selections, an MVP, and multiple championships with NBA Finals MVPs. He ultimately has nothing left to prove.
However, the Rockets are now legitimate title contenders, and if Houston captures that elusive third championship in franchise history, Durant would be at the helm. This immediately breaks out the all-time rankings discussion if it happens. If he wins another championship and a Finals MVP, where does Durant rank in NBA history?
The 6-foot-11 sniper is already widely regarded as someone knocking on the door of the top 10, if he isn't in it already. A ring with the Rockets would mean his first without an MVP and multiple All-NBA players by his side, barring awards next season. Since his last championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, Durant hasn't yet gotten back to the mountaintop.
Houston has the perfect situation in place to do so. An All-Star in Alperen Sengun, combined with a promising core of Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and more, gives a perfect balance of scoring and defense with Durant at the helm.
If Durant can win a championship with this Rockets core, he would immediately solidify himself as a top-10, and likely top-seven, player ever. He would be one of the few players ever to lead multiple teams to a championship, and would prove his rings weren't solely due to the superteam that was the Warriors.
He's already an all-time great, and bouncing back after disappointing seasons in Phoenix would also re-enter him as one of the best players in the NBA currently. He's an aging star, but he also has a golden opportunity this coming season despite a loaded Western Conference standing in Houston's way.