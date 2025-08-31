Which Rockets Could Win Accolades Next Season?
The Houston Rockets are preparing to enter one of their most anticipated seasons in modern history after an offseason that featured several big swings and impact additions. The Rockets are aiming to win a championship as soon as possible, and they believe they have the individual pieces to make it happen.
The individuals on the team will greatly impact the performance of the team. For the team to contend with the league's other great teams, the Rockets will need each of their players to step up and perform well. A strong season could result in some league-wide recognition for some Rockets.
The Rockets have a few players on the roster who received recognition for their performance last year.
Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun were All-Stars last season, with Sengun's appearance his first in the NBA. Durant is a repeat visitor with 15 All-Star weekends under his belt. If both of these players play to their potential next season, they could each join each other for another selection to the All-Star squad.
Amen Thompson is a player who has an opportunity to join his fellow teammates in the All-Star festivities. He already completed last season with a First-Team All-Defense selection, and it's a feat he should be able to repeat throughout his career.
However, Thompson's offensive game is what could vault him into becoming a borderline All-Star and one of the most crucial pieces to the Rockets.
Several pieces on the team have never earned any accolades from the NBA, and they may have an opportunity to change that with their performance.
Jabari Smith Jr. has become a solid role player for the Rockets, but Houston likely expected more from Smith Jr. as a No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 draft. His most likely award would be a trophy for becoming the league's Most Improved Player. He has a lot of room to grow his game, and the Rockets might be the perfect situation to allow him to blossom.
Head coach Ime Udoka could earn some hardware with an improved season from Houston's 50+ win campaign from a season ago. National pundits are high on the Rockets' prospects, and Udoka is a big part of why the average NBA fan feels like the Houston Rockets are a threat through the playoffs.
Team success is the largest factor for the Rockets next season. However, individuals will need to compete with one another to help the team reach the heights they are hoping for.