The Houston Rockets were riding high after back-to-back home wins and began their four-game road trip in the Windy City, but fell just short against the Chicago Bulls 132-124 on Monday night in United Center. The Rockets drop to 43-28 on the season and could not finish the job in disappointing fashion after an incredible second half comeback.

The leading scorer was Kevin Durant, who put up a masterful 40 points in 40 minutes on 65% shooting (15/23) from the field. Amen Thompson also added 23. The Rockets shot just 11/41 (27%) from three and that was ultimately their demise as the Bulls were 19/38.

The Bulls closed the game on a 24-12 run and they end their three-game losing streak against the Rockets. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Down Big Early

Mar 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Rockets were cold out of the gate, while the Bulls were on fire. Colin Sexton off the bench was a big problem for the Rockets with his incredible first quarter of 17 points on 5/5 shooting from the field. That also included a perfect 3/3 from beyond the arc.

The Rockets were down 41-21 and were 0/9 from three at the end of one. Chicago outscored Houston by 21 from three. Amen Thompson was called for a flagrant one, and coach Ime Udoka was called for a technical as well. Udoka was thrown out of the game at the end.

The Bulls quickly extended the lead in the first thanks to their hot shooting from downtown. The Rockets got put in a big hole early. Chicago shot 70% from three (7/10) and were 57% from the field. Houston was still down 65-48 at halftime and were just 2/17 from three. The Bulls were still shooting over 50% across the board at that time.

Sengun’s Attack

This was the best shooting night of Alperen Sengun’s career. He put up a special triple-double performance with 33 points on 16/19 shooting from the field. Sengun got 13 rebounds and dished 10 assists.

The Rockets slowly chipped away at what was a 22-point lead. The Bulls were not capable of guarding Sengun well, and he took advantage. Houston was not hitting anything from three, but Sengun went to work in the paint. The Rockets won the battle in the paint 62-48.

The defense in the late second quarter was atrocious. Just when the Rockets finally hit their first two 3-pointers of the game, the lead still crossed back over 20. Houston was giving up wide-open triples and big lanes to the paint. The Bulls once again quickly got in control. The Rockets’ effort on defense went down.

Sengun also hit a wide-open three that made it a two-point game at 99-97. He got tired as the fourth quarter went on, but pushed through it. Sengun threw an absolute poster dunk that tied the game at 114 with under three minutes to go.

The Comeback

The Bulls still maintained close to a 20-point lead throughout the second and the first six minutes of the third quarter. Chicago had an answer every time Houston made a shot, but the tides started to turn. It was the defense that changed. The Rockets upped the effort and intensity with guarding and on the glass while maintaining the offensive shot-making.

The Rockets went on a 28-12 stretch run over an almost eight-minute period that got them back in the game. Houston started to repeatedly attack the basket, and it paid off. Thompson got an and-one while Durant made a couple of free throws.

Jabari Smith Jr. was scoreless through almost three quarters, but came to life with a driving layup plus the and-one. Sheppard hit a three, and Thompson made consecutive layups. Just like that, the deficit was eight at the end of the third at 95-87.

Durant took over the game in the fourth for the Rockets. He had a personal 7-0 run. The Rockets came all the way back and tied the game at 106 with just over six minutes left.

Smith Jr., who has made a lot of big shots lately, hit the go-ahead 3-pointer at 109-106. Both teams went back and forth late. The Rockets had struggled with free throws throughout the game, but Thompson made both and tied the game again. The Bulls got a huge answer and made back-to-back threes from Giddy and Buzelis. Durant tried his best and hit two straight triples, but it wasn’t enough.

The Rockets will travel out to Minnesota for a key game vs the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.