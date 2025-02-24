Which Version of the Rockets Will Finish the Season?
The Houston Rockets began the season on a tear, playing at an elite level on defense and finding success on offense. Recent weeks have shown a different version of the team, struggling to get stops even against weaker teams. Their games since the All-Star Break reflect both versions, getting a clutch victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves before having a meltdown defeat against the Utah Jazz.
The Rockets can't afford to lose many more games to keep their spot in the Western Conference standings. They'll need to show the elite version of the team to stay level and even potentially climb higher.
Houston's one main weakness is evident regardless of which version of the team is released: poor deep shooting. They've been one of the 10 worst shooting teams all season. Even when the offense creates open looks, the Rockets had difficulties converting from beyond the arc.
Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. are the team's most efficient shooters from deep range. The Rockets' best games from deep are when other players are included, especially during Smith Jr.'s recovery from an injured hand. Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, and Aaron Holiday are other players who have a green light from deep. However, Holiday doesn't play many minutes, VanVleet is recovering from an injury, and he and Green can have some inefficient shooting nights.
Houston's worst games from deep are when nobody can seem to find a bucket from outside, but the team still relies on shots that aren't going in.
Excellent defense is one trait the elite version of the Rockets obtains. Their identity was formed around persistent effort on defense along with a physical presence. Houston's athleticism shone on the defensive end with players like Amen Thompson capable of guarding opposing teams' best players.
However, the other side of the coin for Houston is a team that struggles to stay in front of opposing offensive players. The Rockets sometimes allow players to get to the rim and allow open shots from three-point range. Their defensive issues also show themselves in the clutch. The Jazz found success against the Rockets in the game's final minutes. Utah made several big shots in the clutch to create a lead near the end, but many of those shots came from open looks at the basket.
That's a big difference from their performance against the Timberwolves. Minnesota didn't get many open looks at the basket in the clutch, especially not from Anthony Edwards. Houston conceded a few open looks to players they felt comfortable conceding three-pointers to, but Minnesota didn't make Houston pay with their open shots.
The best form of the Rockets is a combination of aggressive defense, speedy offense, and top-tier rebounding. Houston has a harder time winning when one of those elements is missing. Houston needs all the wins it can get for the rest of this season, and getting the best version of each of its players is the only way it can finish the year with momentum heading into the postseason.
