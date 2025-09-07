Who Are the Keys to the Rockets' Defense?
The Houston Rockets and head coach Ime Udoka are expecting to carry over the same level of elite defense from their campaign a season ago. There are a few players the Rockets will count on to lead the rest of the defense. Players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Dorian Finney-Smith will all need to contribute the most to the team's defensive efforts if they hope to continue being elite next season.
However, the Rockets will need contributions from some other sources to round out the entire defensive attack.
Alperen Sengun has proven to be an impact player defensively with his quickness and anticipation. He doesn't have a choice but to be an impact defender; he holds down the middle for the team in the hunt to become the league's best defense.
The big man in any defense is responsible for the second level of the defense. Once a ball handler gets past the point-of-attack defender, the center in the middle is responsible for sliding over and contesting shots at the rim.
The Rockets count on Sengun to take on that role, and he has been effective with that role. He has shown some defensive prowess during EuroBasket, making several highlight defensive plays.
Smith Jr. slots into that role when the Rockets play a small-ball set. He has similar quickness and length to contest shots at the rim and even send shots back.
Fred VanVleet is an underrated part of the defense, and the Rockets will need him to play at a decent level to make up for his lack of size. VanVleet isn't the greatest defender due to his limitations, but his intelligence and effort make up for a significant portion of what he lacks in size.
He has a strong base that helps him hold quick ball handlers in place and stay in front without fouling.
It helps that VanVleet has strong defenders like Thompson to take on the most difficult perimeter matchups, but the Rockets can't afford for him to be a hindrance to their defensive efforts. Any leak on the perimeter could apply more pressure to Sengun in the middle and potentially get the team's big men in foul trouble.
Kevin Durant will also be expected to hold up his defense on the perimeter; the Rockets can't afford leaks from him either.
The Rockets won't have to worry about their top defenders being taken advantage of on defense, but its the rest of the team that will help Houston's defense become one of the league's best.