Who Could Kevin Durant Pass on the NBA All-Time Scoring List This Season?
With the 2025-26 season around the corner, many records are expected to be broken with the amount of offensive talent in the league. Kevin Durant is one player who, at 36 years old, is still proving to be one of the best scorers in the league, and perhaps the most talented bucket-getter ever.
Durant is entering his first season with the Houston Rockets after a blockbuster trade resulted in his departure from the Phoenix Suns. Although his previous team was disappointing, he still managed to average 26.6 points on 52.7% shooting from the field and 43% from three.
Durant currently ranks eighth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 30,571 points. Last season, he didn't pass anyone on the list, but he could surpass several big names depending on health and offensive performnnce. Who are those legends?
Wilt Chamberlain
Durant could have passed Chamberlain, or at least been extremely close, last season had he played more games. Just 848 points behind The Big Dipper at 31,419, a few 30-point nights combined with his scoring average likely would have been enough to move up to seventh on the all-time scoring list.
This season with the Rockets, that mark is expected to be completed early on, perhaps before the halfway mark. If Durant averages what he did in Phoenix last year, it could be done in less than 32 games.
Dirk Nowitzki
Nowitzki is just 141 points ahead of Chamberlain at 31,560, so Durant could pass both of them within 10 games or less. The greatest player in Dallas Mavericks history brought them their only championship in 2011, and revolutionized the game for tall forward and centers, like Durant.
Perhaps this season, the Slim Reaper will bring the Rockets their first championship since 1995. If he can do so while passing up two legends like Nowitzki and Chamberlain, then the 2025-26 season will go down as one of, if not the greatest, of his career.
Michael Jordan
Catching Jordan is the ultimate goal for Durant, as it would be for any player. Although he isn't atop the all-time scoring list, the Chicago Bulls legend is regarded by many as the greatest basketball player ever.
Jordan sits 1,721 points ahead of Durant. If he averages 21 points per game and plays all of the regular season, he will pass the all-time great. Of course, playing all 82 games is less realistic than Durant averaging more points across fewer games. He can still put up incredible numbers despite his age.
Hypothetically, if Durant averaged 24 points per game across 10 fewer games, he'd pass Jordan. It's certainly attainable, but we'll have an idea of just how aggressive he'll be as a scorer once the season begins. Team success and winning a championship are valued above these accomplishments.