Rockets' Kevin Durant Reinforces Reputation as Elite Trash Talker

Kevin Durant is one of the game's biggest trash talkers. It's been on display long before he joined the Houston Rockets. Durant once jawed with Dwyane Wade, telling him that he was too small.

He also previously referred to Chris Bosh as a fake tough guy. And this was over a decade ago.

He traded verbal barbs with Russell Westbrook when the two faced off in his first season with the Golden State Warriors (which was peak entertainment). He also went toe-to-toe with former Rockets guard Patrick Beverley during the Warriors' opening round postseason matchup against the LA Clippers in 2019.

Durant’s trash talk isn't just limited to current players, however. Just a season ago, the Houston Rockets forward exchanged pleasantries with NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

Durant said Payton was too small and not physical enough to defend him, noting that he'd post him up.

Durant also told Payton "if you're up here, I'm the ceiling".

All in good, clean playful banter. Durant enjoys that side of the game. He's even engaged in trash talk with fans of the opposing team quite regularly.

On Saturday, however, it wasn't as playful.

During the Rockets' third matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Durant and Nuggets wing Bruce Brown traded barbs.

The Rockets were leading 69-62 with 2:38 in the third quarter and the two former Brooklyn Nets teammates got into it.

Brown was initially asked if the chippiness can be attributed to the two teams facing each other for the third time. He said yes.

"Uh yeah. I guess so." Brown continued. "Some words were said that's a little disrespectful, so....I can't wait to see him next time....As a man, there's certain things you don't say to another man."

Durant was asked about the "scuffle" (if we want to call it that) and, well, he didn't quite seem too apologetic.

"I definitely went across the line tonight. That's basketball. It's in between the lines. Ain't no respect, ain't no love. It's nothing.

And people don't show respect to me. They cross the line al ot with their physicality. That's just part of the game. Some people can talk and play, some people can't. I had to learn to talk and play as a player. So I think Bruce is learning the same thing."

Durant added that he enjoys the back and forth banter and that everything that happens in between the lines should stay in between the lines.

The Rockets won the game 115-101 and Durant was the game's leading scorer with 31 points (on 8-of-14).

The two teams will square off again March 11 in Denver, which will be the final matchup between the two teams.