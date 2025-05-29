Who Was the Houston Rockets' Best Paint Defender This Season?
The Houston Rockets had their best season in the last five years, as they not only finished with 52 wins but also with the second-best record in the tough Western Conference. When Ime Udoka was hired in 2023, they wanted to change the perception of the team.
Udoka wanted his roster to be one of the most rigid and defensive-minded teams in the NBA. The Rockets have accomplished just that as they have improved in each of Udoka's first two seasons as head coach. The Rockets finished with a top-five defense this season, which played a significant role in their improvement from 41 wins in the previous season to 52 wins in 2024-25.
Part of the Rockets' defensive mindset is contested shots in the paint. The Rockets don't have traditional shot blockers, so they depend more on defensive rotation and help defense. The Rockets felt that if they could contest shots in the paint and at the 3-point line, they could disrupt most teams' offensive game plans.
With the league leaning more and more into 3-pointers and shots at the rim, being able to defend the paint is becoming more important every season. When it comes to the Rockets, there are a few players who stood out when it came to defending inside the paint.
When it came to defending shots closer than five feet, the Rockets were able to hold the opponent under 63 percent. Jabari Smith led all Rocket players as he held his opponent to 61.4 percent, Dillon Brooks was second at 61.7, Alperen Sengun was third at 62.7, and Fred VanVleet rounded out the top four at 62.8.
From five feet to nine feet, Steven Adams led all Rocket players as he held opponents to 37 percent. Smith again showed how valuable he is on the defensive end as he finished second at 38 percent. Tari Eason was third at 38.9.
Looking at the numbers from 10 feet to the basket, Jabari Smith stood out as one of the Rockets' best paint defenders. Smith isn't known for his highlight defensive plays as a traditional shot blocker, but he is one of the better help defenders in the NBA, and at 6-foot-10, he can hold his own against most frontcourt players in the NBA.
The Rockets realize they have to improve on the offensive end next season if they want to compete with the top teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder. They also recognize that they must continue to lean on their strengths, such as dominating the rebounding battle and remaining one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.