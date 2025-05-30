Who Was the Houston Rockets' Clutchest Player this Season?
During the Houston Rockets' rebuilding years after the James Harden trade, the Rockets were not involved in many close games. Over that time frame, the Rockets only won 61 games and, for most of the three seasons, were on the short end of lopsided games.
During the last two seasons, however, the Rockets have become a more competitive team and have been involved in more close games. That was especially the case this season, as the Rockets made their first playoff appearance in five years.
The Rockets won 52 games this season and were involved in 42 games that were within five points with five minutes left in the game. The Rockets were one of the top five teams in terms of clutch wins, and that played a big part in them finishing second in the Western Conference.
There was one player who stood out in those situations, and that was Alperen Sengun. It comes as no surprise, as Sengun had a breakout season for the Rockets, making his first-ever All-Star game as he led the Rockets to the playoffs.
Ime Udoka said throughout the season that Alperen Sengun was the team's offensive hub and the player that the Rockets went to when they hit a rough stretch offensively and needed a basket. That was also the case in clutch time, as Sengun either led or was near the top of most clutch-time stats.
When it came to points in clutch time situations, Sengun finished second behind Jalen Green as he scored 86 points, and Green scored 87. Field goal percentage, Sengun finished second again, this time behind Amen Thompson. Sengun shot 45.6 percent during clutch games.
Sengun led the team in free throw attempts, blocks and rebounds in clutch situations. In past seasons, Sengun would sometimes find himself on the bench late in close games due to his defense. This season was a different story, as Sengun improved as a help defender, especially in pick-and-roll situations.
The Rockets are hoping to take the next step in 2025-26, from an upstart team with potential to a bona fide championship contender. As these playoffs have shown, you need players who can come through in clutch situations, and the Rockets will continue to need Sengun to provide them with a go-to player in these situations.