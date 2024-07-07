Why Amen Thompson Could Start for the Houston Rockets This Season
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson finished an impressive rookie season, being an effective two-way player coming off the bench. The 21-year-old out of the Overtime Elite League averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 62 games, while the Rockets nearly made the Play-In Tournament at 41-41.
Houston has been a rebuilding franchise after dealing James Harden in 2021. Since then, young players such as Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun have steadily developed.
Thompson was the fourth overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, and wasted no time impacting the Rockets at the beginning of the season. After an impressive first year, there is a very real chance Thompson could have a starting spot for the 2024-25 season.
The two-way ability from the 6-foot-7 forward made him a Swiss Army Knife for Houston, and he took full advantage of his 23 games started throughout his rookie year.
To average a near-double-double while shooting nearly 60% from the field warrants not only productivity individually, but an impact on the outcome of games. In his 23 games started, the Rockets went 13-10.
The reason the Rockets drafted Thompson was so he could complement the rest of the roster, and he does just that. He's a pest on defense, and works so well with prolific scorers like Green, Sengun, and Fred VanVleet. Inserting Thompson into the starting lineup not only develops his game, but wins them more games than when he's on the bench.
Thompson was the sixth man for the Rockets behind Dillon Brooks, and the probable reason for this is that Brooks shot 35.9% from three, compared to Thompson's 13.8%. The only real hole in his game is the inability to shoot efficiently from deep, but his numbers would certainly go up if Thompson improved on his shot.
Regardless of whether he's a starter or not, Thompson will impact the game for Houston in numerous ways, and should be in for another impressive sophomore season. However, taking advantage of his opportunities in year one warrants a starting spot for the forward in year two.
