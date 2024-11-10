Why Rockets Grabbed Win vs. Pistons
The Houston Rockets are breathing a massive sigh of relief after beating the Detroit Pistons 101-99 at Little Caesars Arena in a Sunday matinee matchup.
The Rockets were fortunate to grab a win despite some rebounding blunders down the stretch and an overall poor shooting performance. Houston shot just over 40 percent from the field and an abysmal 20.6 percent from deep. Yet, they pulled out a win.
Houston's performance was fueled by Alperen Sengun's double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, but it was the work the team did on the defensive end of the floor that led to the victory.
In the NBA, if you don't shoot well, any team can beat you, even a squad like the Pistons, who project to be one of the worst in the league. However, a good defense will almost always lead to a win. Sometimes, other teams get hot, but the sign of a great team is one that can win even if shots aren't falling.
The Rockets may not be a great team yet, but as winners of six of their first 10 games of the season, they are on pace to being a playoff team if they can keep up this trajectory.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they host the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.